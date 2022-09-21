Kansas City Royals broadcasters Rex Hudler, Steve Physioc promoting new children's book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long-time professional baseball broadcasters Rex Hudler and Steve Physioc hope children can keep up with their daily ride to the ballpark.

“The best part is, this is the truth,” Hudler said Tuesday in the Kauffman Stadium home dugout.

"Are You a Baseball Guy?" released in early September, aiming to teach children lessons in hard work, respect, positivity and more through the prism of the game.

“All the qualities it takes, whether you're a baseball player, or if you're working in business,” Physioc said.

The plot follows the pair as they prepare for work and ponder what qualities make up a "baseball guy" paired with trademark "Hud-isms" along the way.

“We've been friends for over 30 years, and we've been driving to the ballpark for two teams for 22 years together, but why not encapsulate our ride to the ballpark,” Hudler said.

Copies are available for sale at any Kansas City area Rally House or online at Baseballguybook.com.

—