Kansas City Royals invite 21 non-roster players to spring training

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Sunday the 21 non-roster players invited to Major League Spring Training starting March 18 in Surprise, Arizona.

Of the 21 invitees, five are new to the organization this season. The new players invited are pitchers Colten Brewer, Brad Peacock and Arodys Vizcaino, infielder Ivan Castillo and outfielder JaCoby Jones.

13 of the 21 were originally signed or drafted by the Royals.

Among the group there are eight pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and four outfielders.

Kansas City announced the full list of invitees in a Tweet.

Spring training will last from March 18 to April 5. There will be 17 exhibition games played in 19 days at the team's spring-training complex.

Kansas City will open March 18 against the Texas Rangers. Game times will be announced at a later date.