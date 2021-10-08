Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez named finalist for Hank Aaron Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is a finalist for the 2021 Hank Aaron Award.

According to the MLB, "The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record."

Perez's 48 home runs this season tied Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the Major League. He also became the first-ever Royal to lead the league in home runs.

Those 48 home runs also tied the team's all-time record.

The catcher recorded 121 RBI, making him the leader of the MLB this year.

Despite the standout performance from Perez, the Royals finished the season with a losing record of 74-88.

Other players who have led the league in both homers and RBIs in the past include Giancarlo Stanton, Chris Davis, Miguel Cabrera, Ryan Howard and Alex Rodriguez, according to the MLB.

The winner of the Hank Aaron Award will be decided by a combination of fan votes and votes from a panel of Baseball Hall of Fame players.

To vote for Perez, visit the MLB website.