Kansas City Royals to honor late scout Art Stewart with jersey patches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will pay tribute Art Stewart, a longtime time scout for the club, who died last November .

To honor Stewart, the club will jersey wear patches that say "Art Stewart" during the 2022 season. The patch is Stewart's signature.

We'll wear this jersey patch for the 2022 season in honor of the late Art Stewart, our longtime scout and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/SUKjjuZrd3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 11, 2022

Stewart, 94, spent 52 seasons with the Royals in multiple roles.

Those included roles as a scout, the director of scouting and most recently the senior advisor to Royals' General Manager J.J. Picollo.

He's credited with drafting Bo Jackson, Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Mike Sweeney, among others.

“The Royals have always been built around the excellence of our scouts, and Art is the one we all look up to,” Dayton Moore, the Royals' President of Baseball Operations said. “Nobody loved baseball or watching baseball players more. He made us all better and was a consistently positive force in so many of our lives. There’s nobody like him, and we’re proud to honor his life and work in this way.”

In addition to the patch, the Royals will designate a Art Stewart Scout Seat at every home game during the 2022 season, which will be reserved for a scout.

Stewart was also inducted into the Royals' Hall of Fame in 2008.