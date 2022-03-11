Watch
Kansas City Royals to honor late scout Art Stewart with jersey patches

Stewart, 94, died last November
Art Stewart
Kansas City Royals
Art Stewart patch.
Art Stewart
Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 12:05:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will pay tribute Art Stewart, a longtime time scout for the club, who died last November.

To honor Stewart, the club will jersey wear patches that say "Art Stewart" during the 2022 season. The patch is Stewart's signature.

Stewart, 94, spent 52 seasons with the Royals in multiple roles.

Those included roles as a scout, the director of scouting and most recently the senior advisor to Royals' General Manager J.J. Picollo.

He's credited with drafting Bo Jackson, Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran and Mike Sweeney, among others.

“The Royals have always been built around the excellence of our scouts, and Art is the one we all look up to,” Dayton Moore, the Royals' President of Baseball Operations said. “Nobody loved baseball or watching baseball players more. He made us all better and was a consistently positive force in so many of our lives. There’s nobody like him, and we’re proud to honor his life and work in this way.”

In addition to the patch, the Royals will designate a Art Stewart Scout Seat at every home game during the 2022 season, which will be reserved for a scout.

Stewart was also inducted into the Royals' Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

