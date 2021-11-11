Watch
Royals announce death of longtime scout Art Stewart

Stewart, 94, spent 52 seasons with the Royals
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals senior advisor to the general manager Art Stewart watches his team workout during baseball spring training Sunday, Feb. 15, 2009 in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced the death of long time scout, Art Stewart, on Thursday. He was 94 years old.

Stewart, who was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2008, spent 52 years with team.

He held roles as a scout, and is credited with drafting players like Bo Jackson, Kevin Appier, Mike Sweeney, Carlos Beltran and Johnny Damon, among others.

Stewart led scouting operations as the director of scouting for the team from 1984 until 1996.

Most recently, Stewart served as a senior advisor to Royals' General Manager J. J. Picollo.

“Art was truly an extraordinary human being, whom we all loved and admired for many reasons,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a press release. “His unmatched love and appreciation for the game of baseball, recollection of players and events, combined with his special ability to tell stories will be forever cherished by all.”

In 2008, Stewart was also inducted into the Professional Scouts Hall of Fame.

