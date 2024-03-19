Kansas City Royals’ turn to Chiefs’ Andy Reid for Opening Day first pitch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals only had to look across the Truman Sports Complex parking lot to find someone to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

The club announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will get the honor.

We’re excited to have three-time Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Andy Reid out to throw our first pitch on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/hpC0CJtxnV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 19, 2024

The Royals are set to take on the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. next Thursday, March 28, at Kauffman Stadium.

The club previously announced a host of game-day activities, including a musical performance as well as a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead for the first 30,000 fans in attendance.

On Monday, the club announced Cole Ragans will get the call as the Opening Day starter.

Made for this moment. pic.twitter.com/phwSz0YpZP — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 18, 2024

Ticket information is available on the Royals' website.

