Kansas City viewers tune in for Travis Kelce’s Saturday Night Live debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City can’t get enough of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Television viewers tuned in Saturday night to KSHB 41 for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, hosted by the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

According to preliminary information from ratings provider ComScore, the show delivered a 22.4 rating and a 45 share, meaning that, of the televisions on at the time, 45 percent were tuned to Saturday Night Live.

Those who watched or caught up afterward already know Kelce delivered a Super Bowl performance . He was joined by his brother Jason Kelce at several points in the show, and the brothers’ parents were in the crowd.

Kansas City-native Heidi Gardner also appeared alongside Kelce in several skits. Musician Kelsea Ballerini performed a pair of her songs.

The comedy show went over its allotted time at midnight and cut off the final part of Kelce thanking those who watched the show.

A clip of Kelce’s final segment is available online.