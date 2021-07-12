Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City’s 2026 World Cup bid features potential Arrowhead Stadium renovation

City of Fountains 1 of 10 potential hosts
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris Morrison
The group is putting on a full-court press to sell FIFA on bringing the games to the Midwest; including unveiling a 90 by 90 foot wallscape in the heart of downtown reading ‘WE WANT THE WORLD CUP.’
World Cup Banner
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:09:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, continues its push to host soccer's biggest stage.

“We’re ready for our secret to be out,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Kansas City’s Sports Commission and WIN for KC.

Before the cup potentially lands in KC, Nelson said there is work to be done, including a possible renovation to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to fit a soccer field.

RELATED: Kansas City 2026 World Cup bid committee to present to FIFA on March 10

“It’s going to take us five years to be prepared to host the world's biggest sporting event,” she said.

The group is putting on a full-court press to sell FIFA on bringing the World Cup to the Midwest; including unveiling a 90-by-90-foot wallscape in the heart of downtown with the message, ‘We want the World Cup.’

“When people get here they’re like... 'Wait a minute – No one has really told me about how great it is,'” Nelson said, surrounded by media Monday in front of the freshly minted banner.

World Cup 2026 evaluators will be in-town in early fall to assess Kansas City’s portfolio and bid, according to Nelson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!