Kansas City’s 2026 World Cup bid features potential Arrowhead Stadium renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, continues its push to host soccer's biggest stage.

“We’re ready for our secret to be out,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of Kansas City’s Sports Commission and WIN for KC.

Before the cup potentially lands in KC, Nelson said there is work to be done, including a possible renovation to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to fit a soccer field.

“It’s going to take us five years to be prepared to host the world's biggest sporting event,” she said.

The group is putting on a full-court press to sell FIFA on bringing the World Cup to the Midwest; including unveiling a 90-by-90-foot wallscape in the heart of downtown with the message, ‘We want the World Cup.’

“When people get here they’re like... 'Wait a minute – No one has really told me about how great it is,'” Nelson said, surrounded by media Monday in front of the freshly minted banner.

World Cup 2026 evaluators will be in-town in early fall to assess Kansas City’s portfolio and bid, according to Nelson.