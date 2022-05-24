Watch
Kansas City’s first ‘Outlaw’ eager to make splash in pro bull-riding league

Courtesy: Professional Bull Riding
Selected fourth overall in the 2022 Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Inaugural Teams Draft, 23-year-old Dalton Kasel says he is “ecstatic” to call the city of fountains his new home.
Posted at 5:06 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 18:06:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s new professional bull riding team has its first rider.

Selected fourth overall in the 2022 Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Inaugural Teams Draft, 23-year-old Dalton Kasel says he is “ecstatic” to call the city of fountains his new home.

“I was extremely excited whenever Kansas City picked me,” Kasel said on Zoom Tuesday. “I love the city of Kansas City. I think this team is gonna be absolutely awesome."

Kasel’s selection is the crown jewel of the 2022 draft class; his 22 90-point rides helped the Muleshoe, Texas, native snag a sixth place world ranking.

“I don't have any quit in me,” Kasel said of his riding style. “It doesn't matter what kind of bull I get on. I'm going to be trying hard on each and every single one.”

The 5-foot-10-inch rider sported a snaggletooth smile on the PBR draft stage Monday after a nasty run in with a bull during last week’s PBR World Finals.

“I'm gonna have to get that fixed before too long,” Kasel joked.

Kansas City welcomed five new riders in its inaugural draft, including top-10 ranked Kyler Oliver and 18-year-old Fort Scott, Kansas, native Tate Pollmeier.

“We’re building our team around toughness and motivation,” Kasel said. “We're gonna be able to push each other like nobody else in the team series and I'm excited to see how our team clicks together."

