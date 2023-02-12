KC fans can hardly bear Super Bowl anticipation as countdown to kickoff nears expiration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The anticipation and rush of Super Bowl Eve are nearly too much for some Kansas Citians to bear.

"It’s almost like the night before Christmas,” Chiefs fan John Carter told KSHB 41.

Fans used Saturday to mentally preparing for a Sunday evening full of excitement and stress.

“I’m going to be a nervous wreck at 5:30 and at 7 and at 7:30 until about 0 seconds left at the 4th quarter,” said fan Mike Gaul.

Despite mild pregame anxiety, Andre Dixon is feeling confident ahead as the countdown to kickoff nears expiration.

“To actually wait this long and actually see your team going to the championship Super Bowl, it’s awesome,” Dixon said.

Even more than a win, Dixon hopes his team makes a statement.

“Especially on defense and offense, just never, like Chris Jones said, never underestimate Arrowhead, never underestimate the Chiefs," he said.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. from Glendale, Arizona.