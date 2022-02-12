KC native, former Mizzou Tiger expected to start for LA Rams in Super Bowl 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One doesn't have to look far to find Kansas City’s imprint on Sunday’s big game.

Former Blue Springs South standout and University of Missouri-Columbia tight end Kendall Blanton is expected to start for the Los Angeles Rams when they face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the biggest game of the year.

“It's like, ‘Am I still dreaming? Or is it a dream come true?,'” said Jerry Blanton, Kendall’s dad and former Chiefs linebacker (1979-85).

Los Angeles placed starting tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve less than 48 hours before the game, opening the opportunity of a lifetime for Blanton.

“There's so much that's happened,” Kendall told reporters during a news conference Wednesday. “Maybe I'll write a book about [it] later in life.”

Blanton’s next chapter has many reflecting on his journey to football’s summit.

“He was kind of a knucklehead when he was younger,” joked Greg Oder, Blanton’s head coach at Blue Springs South. “He really grew up a lot, and we all told him that, too.”

Hoping to write a storybook ending on Super Bowl Sunday, Blanton’s support system is eager to cheer him on.

“We're still bummed about the Chiefs,” Oder said. “But it’ll be awesome getting to root for Kendall and the Rams.”