KCMO City Council finance committee endorses 2 ordinances tied to downtown Royals stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two ordinances tied to the Kansas City Royals’ new downtown ballpark passed through the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council’s finance committee with ease on Tuesday.

Unanimously, the Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee endorsed Ordinances 260704 and 260705 to advance to the full council for approval.

The city says the ordinances authorize agreements to “keep the Royals in Kansas City for at least the next 30 years, building a state-of-the-art downtown stadium and events venue, opening a new park in April 2030, retaining the global headquarters of Hallmark Cards, and reimagining the Crown Center area.”

New renderings of the ballpark were shared during the meeting.

Royals & Crown Center New renderings of downtown Royals stadium from Aug. 18

Royals & Crown Center New renderings of downtown Royals stadium from Aug. 18

KSHB 41’s Tod Palmer and Charlie Keegan were in attendance. Palmer said the team intends to break ground next May and open in 2030, a year before the lease at Kauffman Stadium runs out. The agreement states the stadium must be done by March 2031.

The stadium is expected to cost $1.2 billion, with another $500 million expected for infrastructure and $200 million for a team office. In total, the first phase is expected to cost $1.9 billion, with $760 million in private investment from the club.

The Royals are asking for $600 million in city funding and $540 million from the state’s Show-Me Sports Investment Act.

Further funding for the stadium would come through a 1% sales tax at the stadium, the creation of a Stadium Improvement District, and a wider TIF district around the stadium to help repay the $600 million in bonds.

Under the agreement, the Royals would be largely responsible for Washington Square Park, tasked with its maintenance and operations. Royals President of Real Estate and Development Brooks Sherman said the club wants to make the park “safe and functional.” The agreement suggests the park hold free year-round activations. Washington Square Park could also become home to the Heart Gateway, a beloved fixture of FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City.

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Palmer said 45 people were signed up to speak during public comment. One commenter caused a bit of a commotion when he expressed anger that a speaker had exceeded the two-minute limit.

When security tried to remove him, he began to yell, “Don’t touch me.”

The man was taken to the ground and arrested in the lobby.

The 5-minute interruption continued into the hall, where he was taken to the ground and arrested. Eventually, he was led away in handcuffs, while other activists on hand shouted angrily at security. pic.twitter.com/9tGgP94iTG — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 18, 2026

Missouri Workers Power identified the man as Darrell Miller, a member of the group and current Royals stadium worker. Miller was issued a municipal summons for trespassing and assault, police said.

Missouri Workers Power released a statement against the council’s decision to advance the ordinances, claiming the action goes against thousands of residents who signed a citizen-led initiative petition to put the stadium to a public vote.

The full city council meets at 2 p.m. Thursday.

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