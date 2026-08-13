FIFA Fan Fest Heart Gateway: Origins, meaning, what comes next for KC's World Cup icon

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The FIFA Fan Fest Heart Gateway captured the world's attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now, Kansas City is working to make it a permanent part of the skyline, but where it will ultimately land remains an open question.

Examining the future of the Heart Gateway in Kansas City

Kansas City-based architecture and design firm Populous, which created the Fan Fest experience, knew from the outset that incorporating the heart — a symbol tied to Kansas City for more than a century — was central to the vision from the very first meeting with KC2026, the nonprofit that oversaw Kansas City’s tournament operations.

"I think it was an easy choice,” said Kelly Holton, brand activation director at Populous. “... It has such a strong history here and cultural connection and meaning that it all just became a natural conclusion."

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But what it came to be, an indelible insignia of Kansas City beamed around the globe, was unexpected and remarkable.

"It was really representative of the meaning of the World Cup and the FIFA Fan Festival and all of the people coming together to experience joy in this place," Holton said.

Even for the designers behind it, the reception exceeded expectations.

KSHB 41 Kelly Holton

"The power of a big idea, you never know how it's going to land and how it's going to be perceived," Holton said.

She said she hopes the Heart Gateway’s meaning becomes its legacy, wherever it lands permanently.

"The heart had such a strong message of unity, unifying people around the game they love or coming together to celebrate this global event for Kansas City,” Holton said. “So however it can retain that meaning and message, I think, would be really valuable."

Where could the Heart Gateway go?

Several locations have emerged as possibilities for a permanent home, and public opinion has been vocal.

The lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Roy Blunt Luminary Park, and Washington Square Park have all been floated as potential sites along with Kansas City International Airport and various city parks.

RELATED | 'Heart is staying in Kansas City': Mayor confirms Fan Fest icon has future

Washington Square Park's north end offers iconic views of downtown and may end up adjacent to a proposed Royals stadium at Crown Center.

That stadium project could also play a role in funding the Heart Gateway's permanent placement — which Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas mentioned last month and reiterated Wednesday as he left a public event.

KSHB A heart welcomes visitors at FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City.

"There's a 1% for the arts thing on every project we have,” Lucas said July 13. “We are planning to build a baseball stadium across the street that costs a good deal more than what it would cost to have your Heart [Gateway] stay.”

He told a KSHB 41 staffer that paying for the heart — it will cost money to make the structure permanent, erect it, maintain it and insure it — may be included in the city’s deal with the Royals and Hallmark to redevelop Crown Center.

“It would need footings and concrete bases beneath it,” Holton said of the work needed since it was conceived as a temporary installation. “... It was built with a truss structure within that was rented, so those components would need to be reiterated in a permanent fashion. Then, you can study site and scale and lighting and materials, but with the detailing required for longevity.”

The city council is expected to consider the Crown Center stadium project as soon as next week.

Why not keep it where it was?

Before the World Cup was over, Kansas City’s heart had been dismantled and placed in storage.

When it’s resurrected, one location that will not be in the running is the National World War I Museum and Memorial, where the Heart Gateway stood during Fan Fest. The museum said in a statement that a permanent installation there would not serve the public or the memorial's mission.

FIFA Fan Fest Heart Gateway: Origins, meaning, what comes next for KC's World Cup icon

"The view as visitors enter the grounds is fundamental to the experience of the National WWI Museum and Memorial,” President and CEO Matt Naylor said in a statement to KSHB 41. “The Memorial is the centerpiece of remembrance, and we take seriously our responsibility to preserve the beauty of the viewshed.

“We were thrilled with how the heart incorporated the Memorial during Fan Festival, but as a permanent installation, the public would be best served with the placement elsewhere where it can have its own identity without competing with the Memorial."

The Nelson-Atkins weighed in as well, expressing support for keeping the structure in Kansas City permanently but stopping short of advocating for it to be added to the museum’s collection.

"The Heart Gateway is an example of the uniting power of art,” the museum said in a statement to KSHB 41. “Throughout the World Cup, it welcomed people from around the globe to our beloved Kansas City and became a symbol of the joy, generosity, and shared experiences that made this moment so special. We believe Kansas City would love to see the Heart Gateway remain a permanent part of our city — whether welcoming visitors at the airport or finding a new home in one of our public parks. Its permanent presence would allow us to celebrate the memories of the World Cup for generations to come, while creating a place where new memories can be made."

Who owns the Heart Gateway?

A key question regarding the Heart Gateway’s future centered on its ownership.

Populous designed it for KC2026, which confirmed via email that it owns the Heart Gateway and its copyright. The organization said no final decisions about its future have been made and “we’re continuing to explore options."

Holton acknowledged the public's emotional investment in the structure's future.

KSHB 41 Kelly Holton

"The powerful emotion that we all have to this and our connection to that, I think people will be curious in the near term of what happens,” she said. “But we'll see how it plays out."

As for Holton's personal preference on where the Heart Gateway should go?

"In my backyard,” she said with a laugh. “No, just kidding. ... It wouldn't even fit."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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