KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

Kansas City soccer fans will see a familiar face who is new to the Comets for the 2026-27 season but well known in the Kansas City scene.

Khiry Shelton spent seven seasons with Sporting Kansas City , but he's taking his talents across the state line to the indoor game after signing a two-year deal with the Comets.

For Shelton, the decision to stay in Kansas City was about family.

"I have a daughter,” he said. “She's kept me here. She comes first, so I didn't want to leave KC and leave her and have my mind here being somewhere else.”

Shelton spent a few months training with the Comets during their 2025-26 season to stay in shape as he weighed his options after being released by Sporting KC.

"Khiry trained with us last year for, I want to say about a month, month and a half or so," Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said. "He was looking for some other opportunities within the MLS or outside, and when those, you know, didn't come, we just stayed in touch."

Now, Shelton is embracing the new chapter.

"I'm thrilled,” he said. “It's an honor, really. It's a blessing, too. These things don't always happen for people, and I've been seeking it and the opportunities come along. Now, I'll take advantage of that, so I'm excited.”

There's a steep learning curve playing indoor soccer compared to the outdoor game, but Shelton’s coaches and teammates expressed confidence that his athleticism, experience and skill will translate.

"When I came in from outdoor to indoor, it took me about a year or two to figure it out," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "But Khiry is a very smart player, learning quick, asking a lot of questions. ... It's not easy, but he'll get there."

Teammates have noticed the effort he's putting into adapting.

"The movements are different from the outdoor game, so you can tell he's really trying to learn the game," midfielder Leo Acosta said.

The adjustment comes down to the details of the indoor game.

"It's just the angles, the boards," Stokic said.

The boards, in particular, are an adjustment for Shelton.

"They always tell me to use the boards, which I don't like to do,” he said. “But yeah, I'm learning.”

The rest of the Comets expect him to make an impact even in his first MASL season.

"He's a dog; he's a baller,” forward Zach Reget said. “In regards to his IQ, I think that he'll do just fine.”

The Comets open the season Friday in St. Louis. Kansas City’s home opener is at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—