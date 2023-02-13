KSHB 41’s Mike Nicco says Chiefs parade forecast looks good

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the early forecast is any indication, Wednesday’s going to be some pretty good parade attending weather.

The Chiefs and Kansas City will celebrate their Super Bowl LVII win with the Chiefs Kingdom Championship Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The parade will be similar to the celebration of Super Bowl LIV, but it’s going to be a lot warmer.

KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says there will be a mix of sun and clouds from the early morning into the afternoon.

.@Chiefs Championship Parade...

Our coverage begins at 4:30am. Being your "Home of the Chiefs", #ChiefsKingdom we will have the best coverage if you cannot be there.

Parade begins at Noon Wednesday. Expect more people thanks to warmer weather. pic.twitter.com/yZ3ZkVOLzs — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoKSHB41) February 13, 2023

The parade itself is set to start at noon when temps should be in the mid 40s. Temps toward the middle of the afternoon are set to top out just a few degrees shy of 50.

—