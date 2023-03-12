Watch Now
KU, K-State, Mizzou learn NCAA Tournament 1st Round opponents

Jayhawks earn No. 1 seed in West Region
Missouri Mississippi St Basketball
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) is closely guarded by Mississippi State guard Dashawn Davis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri Mississippi St Basketball
B12 Texas Kansas Basketball
B12 TCU Kansas St Basketball
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:45:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Selection Sunday means the NCAA Tournament is just days away. Area teams Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri will all appear in the "Big Dance."

In the Southwest Region, the No. 7 Missouri Tigers (24-9) will face No. 10 Utah State (26-8) on Thursday in Sacramento, California.

Mizzou fell Saturday to Alabama, named the No. 1 seed in the Southwest Region, in the semifinal round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Kansas and Kansas State were not named in the Midwest Region. KU was awarded the No. 1 Midwest seed in 2022.

If Mizzou, KU and K-State advance to the Sweet Sixteen and/or Elite Eight, none will play in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center, the destination of the Midwest Region for those rounds.

KU was named the third overall No. 1 seed of the West Region. This marks the team's second consecutive year as a No. 1 seed and 16th overall selection as a No. 1 seed.

The Jayhawks (27-7) will face the No. 16 Howard Bison (22-12) on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

KU gave up the Big 12 Championship title to the Texas Longhorns in a 20-point loss Saturday.

Rounding out the area teams, Kansas State was announced in the East Region. The No. 3 Wildcats (23-9) will play Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina against the No. 14 Montanna State Bobcats (25-9).

Any team who wins in the First Round Thursday will advance to the Second Round on Saturday. Those playing in the First Round on Friday will play again Sunday.

Game times will be released later.

