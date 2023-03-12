Jayhawks unable to overcome 20-point deficit in Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks had a chance to win the Big 12 Championship for a second consecutive year, but their hopes were dashed Saturday by the Texas Longhorns, KU falling 76-56.

After a mostly neck-and-neck first half, ending with KU trailing by 6 points, the Longhorns controlled the momentum in the second half.

Big 12 Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks in scoring with 24 points. Wilson, along with Dajuan Harris, Jr., were named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team.

Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu also had a standout night, scoring 11 points compared to his 3.8 average.

But their efforts weren’t enough to overcome a 20-point deficit.

Jayhawks leave the floor after a 76-56 defeat at the hands of Texas. pic.twitter.com/cB4Z24DWET — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) March 12, 2023

Still, KU’s season continues.

Selection Sunday will determine the NCAA Tournament bracket standings. KU earned the No. 1 seed in 2022.

Winning the Big 12 regular season earlier this month, thanks to a win over Texas Tech paired with a Longhorn loss to TCU, could potentially help the Jayhawks earn a 16th No. 1 designation.

Head coach Bill Self missed the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament. He was hospitalized for a "standard procedure" earlier in the week.

But postgame Saturday , Norm Roberts, who stepped in as acting head coach, said Self is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

