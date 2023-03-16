KU photographer makes final championship run with team

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sarah Carson is a lifelong Kansas fan.

Her favorite game to document has always been basketball, and for the last two seasons, she has had a spot on the hardwood.

“A lot of students and people in general, photographers in general, don’t have this opportunity, so it’s pretty awesome,” Carson said.

Carson, a KU senior who grew up in the Sunflower state, has worked to capture the highs and lows of the Jayhawks in various sports.

As a photographer for the University Daily Kansan, following the team into another postseason is the highlight of her final semester.

“The way that players look at March Madness as their last hurrah, it’s kind of like mine,” she said. “All of the hard work we’ve all put in throughout the season is kind of adding up now, and it’s just, we are so lucky to be here.”

From games in Allen Fieldhouse to life on the road, Carson says she feels like a member of the team.

“I think we kind of feel connected in a way because we post our pictures and they like them back. It’s just really fun,” she said. “If we do get knocked out before we plan to, I just hope to show how hard our players worked. If we keep going, honestly, KU fans travel really well, and I just love capturing them. They are such a great fan base.”

After graduation, Carson plans to freelance as she finds her path in the world of photography.