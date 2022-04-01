KU women's golf sophomore to sing national anthem at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — One University of Kansas student athlete will be stepping onto the court for the Final Four on Saturday but won't be playing any minutes.

KU women's golf sophomore Hanna Hawks will sing the national anthem.

“I never dreamed that college golf would give me this opportunity," Hawks said. "So that’s super exciting, and again something I never expected.”

Hawks, a Wellington, Kansas, native, has been singing longer than she's been on the green.

“I've actually enjoyed singing since as I can remember. I sing at my church in my hometown in Wellington, Kansas, and whenever I get the chance in Lawrence," she said.

Saturday, she won't be on the court alone.

A representative from Duke, Villanova and UNC will join Hawks to sing the national anthem as a quartet, something Lindsay Kuhle, Jayhawks women's golf head coach, says she's looking forward to watching.

“She’s amazing, and I think everyone will hear that and agree with me," Kuhle said. "Just so composed. Beautiful girl, beautiful voice. The perfect representation for KU. ... There is a reason she is here, she is a wonderful performer and has worked hard on her voice just like her golf game.”

Hawks sent in an audition tape for her place in the quartet after KU beat out Miami in the Elite Eight, advancing to the Final Four.

“I'm super excited, super grateful for the opportunity to represent the best school in the nation," Hawks said.

The Kansas vs. Villanova tipoff is set for 5:09 p.m. Saturday. Hawks will sing at approximately 4:47 p.m.