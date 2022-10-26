Lafayette County, Lawrence Free State head coaches named Chiefs high school coaches of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Lafayette County head coach Steve Cook and Lawrence Free State head coach Kevin Stewart as high school coaches of the week Wednesday.

Lafayette County defeated Carrollton 79-12 to earn a No. 1 seed in the district playoffs and cap off a perfect regular season at 9-0. The Huskers have scored more than 50 points six times this season.

Cook said this award goes to everyone involved with Lafayette County football.

"What a great honor for our program! Our players, coaching staff, and community are all very invested in this special group of young men and I am very proud to be their coach. This is a team award in which the players have invested so much and have been so responsive to the outstanding group of coaches and staff leading them,” Cook said in a press release.

Lawrence Free State beat previously undefeated Olathe North 31-19. The Firebirds rattled off four straight wins to finish the regular season 5-3.

Stewart praised the team for the work they had put in to receive this honor.

“I'd like to thank all of our assistant coaches and all of our players for their hard work this season,” Stewart said in a press release. “Their commitment and effort to persevering through a tough start made these last four weeks possible. We started out with 18 new starters on offense and defense this season and needed a lot of experience and improvement. Our guys have continued to believe in themselves and never gave up this year and they are playing their best football right now.”

Both coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall. The Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award is selected by a panel comprised of the Missouri and Kansas Boards from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association.

With the honor, both schools will receive a $500 Coach of the Week grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will be presented with certificates and footballs signed by head coach Andy Reid to recognize their honors.

