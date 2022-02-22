Las Vegas police: Chiefs CB Chris Lammons ‘initiated attack’ at nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Lammons allegedly sucker punched a man, touching off an attack that left a man hospitalized, and later stomped on the victim three times as others joined in Feb. 5 at a Las Vegas nightclub, according to a Las Vegas warrant declaration.

Lammons, 26, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, surrendered to police last week after being charged with battery and conspiracy to commit battery in a brawl that took place Feb. 5 at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell casino.

Drai’s security eventually broke up the fight, which rendered the victim — Darnell Greene — unconscious and left him with a fractured right orbital bone around his eye.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, who was in Las Vegas to play in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6, also was arrested in connection with the attack along with two other men, Percy Harris and Darrin Young.

The police report says Lammons threw the first punch, “which initiated the attack” and stomped on Greene, “causing the injuries which he sustained.”

Harris allegedly stomped on Greene "16 times in the face and head," while Kamara punched him "approximately 8 times" and Young stumped on him "approximately 4 times in the knee."

After the fight, Lammons and a woman left the casino in a limo around 6:30 a.m. and were dropped off at a different hotel.

He was identified using video surveillance, witness statements and video from the limo along with hotel records.

Lammons appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 17. He was not required to enter a plea.

The next scheduled court appearance for Lammons and the other men charged in the attack is March 16.

Lammons' attorney told KSHB 41 News that his appearance at that hearing, where the other three defendants will be arraigned, has been waived.

The Chiefs reiterated again Tuesday that the "team is aware" of the incident and has no further comment.

Lammons, who originally signed with Kansas City's practice squad in December 2019, is a restricted free agent.

A Florida native and former University of South Carolina standout, he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.

Lammons also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, where he was on the practice squad, and was a teammate of Kamara, and Miami, where he appeared in 12 games in 2019.

Since signing with the Chiefs, Lammons, who finished last season on injured reserve, has primarily played special teams, appearing in 14 games with six tackles and a fumble recovery — all in 2021.