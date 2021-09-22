LB Anthony Hitchens among Chiefs possibly limited at practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City Chiefs players are dealing with nagging injuries, which may limit them Wednesday as the team begins practice for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid listed running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire (illness), tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (hip flexor) as players dealing with minor injuries.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens — who had a minor out-patient surgery Monday to remove “little fatty tissue things,” according to Reid — also may be limited.

But Reid said he expects all five players to be available for some or all of practice.

The Chiefs will be without linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who remains on injured reserve with a toe injury for at least one more week.

Reid said Gay has been “diligent” in his rehab and called his status day-to-day.

“He’s getting there,” Reid said. “He’s getting close.”