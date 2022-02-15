Watch
LB Nick Bolton wins Mack Lee Hill Award as Chiefs’ top rookie

John Amis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) is shown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Chiefs Titans Football
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:47:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ top rookie isn’t hard to figure out many years, but the team had a tough choice in awarding the Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award for the 2021 season.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, a second-round pick from Mizzou, led the Chiefs in tackles last season, but center Creed Humphrey, a second-round pick from Oklahoma, and right guard Trey Smith, a sixth-round pick from Tennessee, solidified an offensive line that underwent a wholesale makeover after the Super Bowl LV loss.

Kansas City announced Tuesday that Bolton had been selected for the honor.

Bolton appeared in 16 games, making 12 starts in 2021. He tallied 112 total tackles, including 70 solo tackles, with 11 tackles for a loss.

He also defended three passes and returned a fumble 86 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Humphrey, who started all 17 games last season, finished third in the AP’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind the winner, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and New England quarterback Mac Jones.

Smith also started all 17 games for Kansas City, which appears set on the interior offensive line for the foreseeable future with Humphrey and Smith joined by veteran left guard Joe Thuney.

