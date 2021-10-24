Watch
Sports

Actions

Leanne Wong finishes 3rd in women's floor exercise at 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
leanne wong
Posted at 6:38 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 07:38:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leanne Wong, an Overland Park native, finished third in the women's floor competition at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

Wong, who's spent the week competing in Kitakyushu, Japan, finished with a score of 13.833.

Murakami Mai, of Japan, finished first with a score of 14.066 and Angelina Melnikova from Russia, finished second with a score of 14.000.

On Thursday, Wong also took home silver in the women's all-around final.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage