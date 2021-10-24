Leanne Wong finishes 3rd in women's floor exercise at 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leanne Wong, an Overland Park native, finished third in the women's floor competition at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Sunday.

Wong, who's spent the week competing in Kitakyushu, Japan, finished with a score of 13.833.

Murakami Mai, of Japan, finished first with a score of 14.066 and Angelina Melnikova from Russia, finished second with a score of 14.000.

