Liberty High baseball team reflects on state championship season

LIBERTY, Mo. — The dream season for the Liberty High Blue Jays baseball team had some rocky roads.

“In the middle of that season, there's a rough patch,” senior Aiden Watson said Tuesday. “We lost a couple games that we should have won.”

Then, according to fellow senior Grant Littrell, “everything clicked,” helping the Jays collect a program record 32 wins and Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 6 state title.

Final play of the game!

“This team's bond and how they approach the game is just really unprecedented,” head coach Kirk Bragg said. “These guys got rewarded for everything they did. Credit goes 100% to the players."

Liberty defeated Fort Zumwalt West, 8-4, in the state title game late Sunday night, claiming the program’s first championship since 2002.

“It's gonna be up there forever,” Watson said of bringing another title back to his high school. “To say that was your last game. And we actually won state... that's pretty special.”