Liberty High School's Roger Stirtz wins 2021 Lambert Award

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty High School’s Roger Stirtz is once again the Kansas City metro’s best.

The Blue Jays’ boys basketball coach was named on Sunday the 2021 Paul Lambert Award winner. The award is presented to the area's best basketball coach.

“Just thinking of all the amazing coaches in our metropolitan area, to be recognized as one of those is very special,” Stirtz told a small contingent of media.

The Blue Jays finished the year with a 26-4 record, falling to Kickapoo in the Class 6 state championship game.

“The thing about our program is we work hard and get the guys in the right spots," Stirtz said, "and allow them to make some plays and play free and I think that's what they did late in the season."

Stirtz also won the award in the 2002-03 season.

The Paul Lambert Award is named after Paul Lambert Jr., a 1956 graduate of William Jewell College.

Lambert died in a hotel fire in 1978. His widow, Carol Lambert Spence, established the award in his memory through William Jewell.