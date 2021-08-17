Lincoln Prep carries lofty expectations into 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid an unorthodox 2020 football season, the Lincoln Prep Blue tigers still found success.

Finishing an unblemished 3-0 inside the Interscholastic League, and riding the hot hand of quarterback Howard Brown, the Blue Tigers finished 7-3.

Even though Brown and three others are now contributing on D-1 rosters, Lincoln Prep still feels the pressure to uphold lofty standards set by those who came before.

“We still got a target on our back being who we are,” said coach Donell Fletcher during an area media day. “We still got to re-prove ourselves to everybody because everybody, you know, [some] think it might be a flash in the pan.”

Aiding the Blue Tigers’ transition from "Brown and Co." could be growing chemistry among upstart underclassmen.

“We are closer than we've ever been,” said cornerback/wide receiver hybrid Deaven Roverson. “We talk as a team every day... get on the game play. We talked to each other all night until we fall asleep.”

Lincoln Prep opens the season Aug. 27 vs. Benton High School.