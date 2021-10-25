LISTEN: Nick Jacobs explains Chiefs' ongoing struggles on latest '4th & 1'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time this season, the Kansas City Chiefs have slumped below .500, but Sunday’s loss at the Tennessee Titans felt different even amid an already puzzling season.

Coach Andy Reid’s offense was limited to three points, the fewest since Philadelphia got shut out in the 2009 regular-season finale, and the defense continued to struggle, allowing points on all five first-half drives.

Highlights for the Chiefs — like the performance of rookie linebacker Nick Bolton , a former University of Missouri standout, and wide receiver Byron Pringle , a former Kansas State University standout — were few and far between.

On the latest “4th & 1” podcast, analyst Nick Jacobs and host Tod Palmer break down the good, bad and ugly — well, mostly the bad and ugly — after a 27-3 loss, the second-worst for the Chiefs in the Reid era.

Are there solutions on the roster for the most glaring issues (offensive tackle, wide receiver, pass rush)? What is reasonable to expect from Kansas City entering another tough stretch of the schedule?

True Chiefs fans won’t want to miss Jacobs’ latest rants.

