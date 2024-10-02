LIVE BLOG | Bobby Witt Jr., Royals set for Game 2 of AL Wild Card in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Kansas City Royals return to action Wednesday afternoon, taking on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:30 p.m. CT in an AL Wild Card series.

The Royals grabbed the first game Tuesday afternoon, putting them in position to close out the series Wednesday night with a win.

A win would put them in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

—

12:45 p.m. | After Tuesday's win, KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively asked Royals manager Matt Quatraro about how the team is staying focused.

“It was fun… that was a great baseball game.” #Royals Manager Matt Quatraro on being able to stay in the moment, enjoy it, and keep fighting to win in yesterday’s playoff game. pic.twitter.com/3I0cdVZHS6 — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) October 2, 2024

11:45 a.m. | The Royals will send Seth Lugo to the mound to start Game 2 against the Orioles.

Lugo, 34, set a career-high in innings this season with more than 206 innings pitched. He compiled a 16-9 record with a 3.00 ERA and a WHIP of 1.089.

Here's a look at the club's lineup for tonight:

New day, same goal. pic.twitter.com/46mwOXeDhp — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 2, 2024

11 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively has been anchoring our coverage from Baltimore throughout the week.

While the team is in Baltimore for all three games — if necessary — of this series, a win to advance to the ALDS would mean the Royals would host a playoff game at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since Game 2 of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets.

After Tuesday's game, Lindsay asked Royals star SS Bobby Witt Jr. what it would be like to bring playoff baseball back to Kauffman.

"Yeah, it kind of gives me chills just thinking about it," Witt said. "I can't imagine it at the K, so definitely it's a goal."

Witt said the team is locked in after last year's season.

"Last offseason, we talked about how we wanted to bring October baseball back to Kansas City, and so we're going to try our best just to keep doing that; one pitch at a time," Witt said.

—