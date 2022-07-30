Live Blog: Chiefs get to work for 2nd weekend of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:51 a.m. | After completing individuals training and installations, team training began.

Mahomes on the sprint out connects with Kelce for a 10 yard gain. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2022

Mahomes spots Hardman on the slant with nothing put room over the middle. He takes it the distance with the massive void in the middle for 35yd+ gain. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2022

9:26 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling into the second weekend of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Players and coaches alike headed out Saturday morning to get to work at practice.

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid along with Rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson headed down the hill. pic.twitter.com/jdn93qSo7L — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 30, 2022



Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, DE Frank Clark, RB Jerick McKinnon and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling are expected to speak with reporters after training.