LIVE BLOG: Chiefs hit Day 15 of training camp; CB Rashad Fenton returns

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:31 a.m. | Carlos Dunlap can't get past Roderick Johnson at first but manages to break free in the second set.

10:29 a.m. | Orlando Brown neutralizes Frank Clark's rush attempts in back-to-back sets.

10:28 a.m. | The Chiefs have now split up into one-on-one and seven-on-seven drills.

10:26 a.m. | Rookie wideout Skyy Moore catches a touchdown from backup quarterback Chad Henne.

10:25 a.m. | Mahomes walks in for the touchdown.

10:24 a.m. | Butker goes wide right on a field goal attempt.

10:22 a.m. | Pacheco drops a touchdown as well.

10:21 a.m. | Hardman drops a touchdown off the slant route but redeems himself with a jet sweep touchdown.

10:18 a.m. | Mahomes avoids a sack from Chris Jones and throws a touchdown to wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

10:17 a.m. | Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores a touchdown on a counter route during redzone work.

10:08 a.m. | The Chiefs now move their focus to team drills.

10:07 a.m. | Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco breaks out for back-to-back strong runs.

10:04 a.m. | Still in one-on-one drills, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed grabs an impressive one-handed interception.

10:01 a.m. | Safety Juan Thornhill jumped out in front of tight end Travis Kelce's out route for the deflection during one-on-one drills.

9:59 a.m. | Jones got past his defender, linebacker Willie Gay, but dropped the pass.

9:57 a.m. | Running back Ronald Jones gave an impressive set during one-on-one pass protection drills.

Tight end Blake Bell also showed out.

9:54 a.m. | Safety Zayne Anderson got a ride in front of the cart to the facility after practicing in individual drills. An update is expected after practice.

9:52 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are on Day 15 of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as cornerback Rashad Fenton returns from the PUP list.

This practice is another season ticket member day and is not open to the public.

Many Chiefs coaches and coordinators will be available to speak to the media after today's practice, including Dave Toub, Matt Nagy, Brendan Daly, Joe Cullen, Dave Merritt, Joe Bleymaier and Mike Borgonzi.

There will be no practice tomorrow.

