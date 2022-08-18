BLOG: Chiefs hit final day of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:28 a.m. | Mahomes was impressed with Jones' performance during training camp.

10:27 a.m. | Mahomes echoed Reid's earlier sentiments on this year's training camp.

10:25 a.m. | Reid looks forward to sleeping in his bed the most when returning to Kansas City, Missouri.

However, Mahomes is looking forward to something different.

10:22 a.m. | Reid does not expect Smith-Schuster to play against the Commanders but does expect him to be at practice next week.

10:20 a.m. | Reid thought this year's training camp was a success and really liked the team's effort throughout practice.

“I challenged the guys which I think is important…you bond when you gotta do something tough, they answered the bell everyday.”#Chiefs HC Andy Reid saying Camp was a success, he really liked the effort all throughout. #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) August 18, 2022

10:18 a.m. | Reid stated that Smith-Schuster is making progress in his recovery from a sore knee.

Reid also added that Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones could potentially play in Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders.

10:00 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark and wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster and Justyn Ross walked down the hill and joined the team on the field as practice wrapped up. Ross, who is dealing with a foot injury and is currently on injured reserve, had a walking boot on his left foot.

Frank Clark, Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster and Justyn Ross (in a boot who is on the IR) walked down the hill and joined team on the field as practice ended.



9:56 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs reach their final day of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Today is Military Appreciation Day at Chiefs training camp, and a few military service members participated in an enlistment ceremony during practice.

Military Appreciation Day here at Chiefs Training Camp. Just watched about a dozen men and women at their enlistment ceremony.



Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Nick Bolton will be at the podium after practice.