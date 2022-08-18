Watch Now
Sports

Actions

BLOG: Chiefs hit final day of training camp

Andy Reid training camp
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to his players during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Andy Reid training camp
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:58:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:28 a.m. | Mahomes was impressed with Jones' performance during training camp.

10:27 a.m. | Mahomes echoed Reid's earlier sentiments on this year's training camp.

10:25 a.m. | Reid looks forward to sleeping in his bed the most when returning to Kansas City, Missouri.

However, Mahomes is looking forward to something different.

10:22 a.m. | Reid does not expect Smith-Schuster to play against the Commanders but does expect him to be at practice next week.

10:20 a.m. | Reid thought this year's training camp was a success and really liked the team's effort throughout practice.

10:18 a.m. | Reid stated that Smith-Schuster is making progress in his recovery from a sore knee.

Reid also added that Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones could potentially play in Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders.

10:00 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark and wide receivers Mecole Hardman, Juju Smith-Schuster and Justyn Ross walked down the hill and joined the team on the field as practice wrapped up. Ross, who is dealing with a foot injury and is currently on injured reserve, had a walking boot on his left foot.

9:56 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs reach their final day of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Today is Military Appreciation Day at Chiefs training camp, and a few military service members participated in an enlistment ceremony during practice.

Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Nick Bolton will be at the podium after practice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock