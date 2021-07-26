Watch
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Chiefs kick off first full week of training camp

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd, Hayley Lewis/KSHB-TV
Members of the Kansas City Chiefs practice during training camp on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Juan Thornhill 7_25.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:31:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:30 a.m. | LIVE: Chiefs training camp updates
Chiefs President Mark Donovan is speaking about Chiefs training camp.

10:36 a.m. | The Madden NFL game gave out their player ratings Monday. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah" for his speed, received a nearly perfect score of 98. He still gets credit for being the fastest player in the league.

9:40 a.m. | Training started at 9 a.m. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is putting in work alongside the players.

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs start their first full week of training camp Monday, welcoming a host of rookies to the team.

Among them are Trey Smith, an offensive lineman and sixth round draft pick from the University of Tennessee, Noah Gray, a tight end and fifth round pick form Duke, Cornell Powell, a wide receiver and fifth round pick from Clemson and Joshua Kaindoh.

Also joining them will be second round picks Nick Bolton, a former MU player and Creed Humphrey.

Practice got underway this morning just after 9 a.m. from the practice fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. Later today, we're expecting to hear from some of the team's veterans, who are slated to arrive this afternoon.

Fans with training camp tickets will get their first chance to see the team in St. Joe on Thursday, with season ticket holders having an exclusive chance to see the team a day earlier on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!