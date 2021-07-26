LIVE BLOG: Chiefs kick off first full week of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:30 a.m. | LIVE: Chiefs training camp updates

Chiefs President Mark Donovan is speaking about Chiefs training camp.

10:36 a.m. | The Madden NFL game gave out their player ratings Monday. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah" for his speed, received a nearly perfect score of 98. He still gets credit for being the fastest player in the league.

Cheetah Speed 🐆 pic.twitter.com/UsJ0VEoYBt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 26, 2021

9:40 a.m. | Training started at 9 a.m. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is putting in work alongside the players.

#Chiefs might have a new running back 🤣Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still got some moves @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/Me6udxHJWx — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 26, 2021

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs start their first full week of training camp Monday, welcoming a host of rookies to the team.

Among them are Trey Smith, an offensive lineman and sixth round draft pick from the University of Tennessee, Noah Gray, a tight end and fifth round pick form Duke, Cornell Powell, a wide receiver and fifth round pick from Clemson and Joshua Kaindoh.

Also joining them will be second round picks Nick Bolton, a former MU player and Creed Humphrey.

Practice got underway this morning just after 9 a.m. from the practice fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. Later today, we're expecting to hear from some of the team's veterans, who are slated to arrive this afternoon.

Fans with training camp tickets will get their first chance to see the team in St. Joe on Thursday, with season ticket holders having an exclusive chance to see the team a day earlier on Wednesday.