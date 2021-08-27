LIVE BLOG: Chiefs return home for final preseason game against Minnesota Vikings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 6:07 p.m. | It's been 600 days since the Chiefs last got to play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and the first game in a long time with a stadium full of fans.

📺: #MINvsKC at 7 pm on KSHB pic.twitter.com/U6LoiLPg7f — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 27, 2021

There's less than one hour left until kickoff. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already there and warming up, according to the Chiefs Twitter.

QB1 getting ready to go ⏰ pic.twitter.com/qbaa6wd0Ft — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 27, 2021

6 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and fans not attending the game can watch on KSHB 41.

The Chiefs have won both of their two previous games against the San Francisco 49ers, 19-16, and the Arizona Cardinals, 17-10, while the Vikings have lost their games against the Denver Broncos, 33-6, and the Indianapolis Colts, 12-10.

Head coach Andy Reid said to expect the starting line up to play for the first half of the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only played four snaps during the first preseason game, but played a little longer last week against the Cardinals.

This final preseason game will help solidify the Chiefs' 53-man roster, which will be announced before 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The Chiefs will kickoff their regular season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.