LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp begins to separate talent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:15 a.m. | It appears wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be practicing again Thursday after sitting out a few days due to knee tendonitis.

Also back in pads is safety Juan Thornhill, who was out with a groin injury. Offensive lineman Mike Remmers, came to practice but was not wearing pads. He has been out due to back spasms.

9:10 a.m. | Chiefs training camp has been going on for over a week now, and some players are starting to impress.

Among them is former University of Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, who was a second-round draft pick for the Chiefs.

In training camp practice, Bolton has been credited with two interceptions and is beginning to become a popular feature of the Chiefs' Twitter.

Nick Bolton has been showing out with pads on 😤 @MitchHolthus and @KCChiefs_Matt recap Wednesday's practice. 📺: https://t.co/hOeGUzfz3Q pic.twitter.com/gPK74j7A6d — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 5, 2021

As padded practice continues, injuries are also starting to make a difference. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was put on concussion protocol Wednesday, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been out since Tuesday with knee tendonitis. It is unclear when they will be back.