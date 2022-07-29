BLOG: Chiefs wrap up first week of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1:00 p.m. | "He's tremendous," Reid said on Mahomes.

12:55 p.m. | "Obviously, I think the Black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are to have this many guys in the league playing," Mahomes said on Black quarterbacks in the NFL. "I think every day we're proving that we should've been playing the whole time."

Asked #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes if he feels he's evaluated differently because he's a black quarterback.



12:40 p.m. | Wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling made some plays while the offense worked in the redzone today.

11:55 a.m. | Here's video of rookie wideout Skyy Moore's grab from earlier today.

11:31 a.m. | Mahomes continued.

11:30 a.m. | Mahomes spoke on quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and himself having to constantly prove themselves.

11:27 a.m. | Hunt says sticking to traditional team uniforms is important for branding. He has no update on alternate helmets.

11:21 a.m. | Mahomes was recently criticized for playing "streetball" by an anonymous defensive coordinator, and Reid addressed those comments.

11:17 a.m. | Reid has been impressed with offensive tackle Roderick Johnson so far.

11:15 a.m. | Reid calls Dunlap a "great addition" and anticipates he will arrive at training camp next Wednesday.

11:10 a.m. | LIVE: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, running back Ronald Jones and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt are speaking with reporters after Chiefs practice in St. Joseph.

11:00 a.m. | Linebacker Willie Gay grabbed an interception off Mahomes and let the fans know about it.

10:02 a.m. | Another rookie makes a standout play during 11-on-11 as wideout Skyy Moore makes an athletic catch to beat coverage.

9:57 a.m. | Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne had his pass swatted at the line by rookie defensive end George Karlaftis as 11-on-11 continues.

9:53 a.m. | Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams is getting early reps with the first-team defense in 11-on-11 drills. Williams is a fourth-round draft pick from Fayetteville State.

9:50 a.m. | Here's some slow-motion video of wideout Juju Smith-Schuster's contested catch during practice yesterday.

9:40 a.m. | Expect Dunlap out on the practice field next week.

9:35 a.m. | Practice is still open to the public, and fans have filed in to watch.

New addition Carlos Dunlap has been excused from today's practice, and the three players on the PUP list (Prince Wanogho, Lucas Niang, Rashad Fenton) are not in attendance. Everyone else has reported to practice.

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their first week of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today.

Four members of the Chiefs will be at the podium after practice, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, running back Ronald Jones and chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.