Chiefs chairman, CEO Clark Hunt talks future of Arrowhead Stadium from training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt addressed several topics during a news conference with reporters from the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Among the topics: the future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As part of the Kansas City Royals review of a possible relocation to downtown Kansas City, Missouri, the conversation of what’s next for the Truman Sports Complex has come under increased debate over the last several months as the Kansas City Royals review possible relocation to downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs have also made public statements about their review of the future.

Kansas officials have hinted they hope to use gaming revenues to potentially lure the team across the state line.

“That process is on-going,” Hunt told reporters Friday. “We’re going to evaluate all options; We’ve got to figure out what’s best for the franchise and what’s best for the fan base. But it starts with evaluating Arrowhead and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Hunt told reporters they are still a “year plus” away from being able to make a determination on what the best answer might be.

“It’s not a very simple answer when you’re trying to make a decision about whether a building can go another 25 or 30 years, starting eight years for now,” he said.

The decision is made slightly more complicated as Arrowhead will host matches as part of FIFA’s 2026 World Cup.

In order to accommodate FIFA requirements, the team is working with officials to renovate the corners of the end zone .

“I think we have a good plan on that,” Hunt said. “We’re going to have to be very focused on the timeline for that to get done.”

