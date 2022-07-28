LIVE BLOG: First practice open to the public today in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:22 a.m. | Players won't need to complain about the heat out on the practice field today, as the weather has cooled down in St. Joseph.

Wednesday, Chiefs players talked about how hot it is in St. Joe… 🥵

It’s a brisk 70 degrees with slight wind and drizzle today. 🥶 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 28, 2022

Despite some chance of rain, practice was not moved inside.

10:18 a.m. | Justin Reid is back out on the practice field after some time in the medical tent.

Chiefs S Justin Reid left the practice field about 10 minutes ago and went to the medical tent area. He’s now out of the tent, did some stretching and heading back to practice field with his helmet. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 28, 2022

10:16 a.m. | Edwards-Helaire was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg yesterday during practice but is not wearing one out on the field today.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has shed that left-leg compression sleeve he was wearing Wednesday. Whatever it was that was bothering him now seems short-lived and over. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 28, 2022

10:12 a.m. | Early in 7-on-7 drills today, safety Justin Reid headed to the sideline with a trainer.

#Chiefs Camp 7 on 7 time...



Safety Justin Reid heads to the sideline with a trainer. #chiefskingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2022

There were also three drops in a row by some notable pass catchers. Hopefully, that isn't a sign of things to come.

7-on-7 drills…. 3 drops in a row

Kelce

Juju

Mecole



It’s day 2 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Dd3rN3cVZx — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 28, 2022

10:07 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark arrived on time to practice today after missing some of yesterday's practice due to "illness," according to head coach Andy Reid.

Noteworthy ✍️

Full Squad Camp: Day 2⃣#Chiefs Chris Jones and Frank Clark arrive, this morning Clark arriving on time for the entire practice after missing part of yesterday's due to 'illness' according to HC Andy Reid. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zH7cPSfZ89 — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2022

Frank the 🦈 Clark is ready to go pic.twitter.com/yDoJmFXUJ6 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) July 28, 2022

10:05 a.m. | One of those members, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, walked with tight end Travis Kelce on his way to the practice field.

Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrive at Camp this morning, chatting with fans on the way in👋



We'll talk with CEH post practice, the RB coming off the PUP list yesterday AM before practice, looking good on the field again today‼️ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/B6y5ewnjxr — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2022

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked with rookie defensive end George Karlaftis, looking to be in deep discussion.

Patrick Mahomes walked and talked with Rookie DE George Karlaftis the entire way into Training Camp this AM...mentoring at its finest 👏#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #Chiefstrainingcamp pic.twitter.com/yroxF1vPAD — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2022

9:58 a.m. | Similar to yesterday, four members of the Chiefs will be available to speak with reporters after practice today.

#Chiefs taking the podium today:



- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

- OL Joe Thuney

- DL Chris Jones

- DC Steve Spagnuolo #ChiefsKingdom — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) July 28, 2022

9:56 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today for the first practice open to the public.

Here's video of fans walking into the facility.