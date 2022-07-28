Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: First practice open to the public today in St. Joseph

Patrick Mahomes training camp
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:25:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:22 a.m. | Players won't need to complain about the heat out on the practice field today, as the weather has cooled down in St. Joseph.

Despite some chance of rain, practice was not moved inside.

10:18 a.m. | Justin Reid is back out on the practice field after some time in the medical tent.

10:16 a.m. | Edwards-Helaire was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg yesterday during practice but is not wearing one out on the field today.

10:12 a.m. | Early in 7-on-7 drills today, safety Justin Reid headed to the sideline with a trainer.

There were also three drops in a row by some notable pass catchers. Hopefully, that isn't a sign of things to come.

10:07 a.m. | Defensive end Frank Clark arrived on time to practice today after missing some of yesterday's practice due to "illness," according to head coach Andy Reid.

10:05 a.m. | One of those members, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, walked with tight end Travis Kelce on his way to the practice field.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes walked with rookie defensive end George Karlaftis, looking to be in deep discussion.

9:58 a.m. | Similar to yesterday, four members of the Chiefs will be available to speak with reporters after practice today.

9:56 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph today for the first practice open to the public.

Here's video of fans walking into the facility.

