LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals in second preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 7:35 p.m. | Mahomes came out for the Chiefs second drive of the game, but he did not get the first down.

The drive ended with fourth down and nine yards to go, and Tommy Townsend punted only 38 yards.

7:31 p.m. | Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes made a good tackle preventing the first down, forcing the Cardinals to punt on fourth down. This is the Cardinals second drive where they didn't make a first down.

7:26 p.m. | The Chiefs bring on kicker Harrison Butker for the field goal, and it's good.

Score: Chiefs 3 Cardinals 0

Harrison Butker makes the 24 yarder to give us the early lead! pic.twitter.com/NLMBGPqx8t — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 21, 2021

7:22 p.m. | Mahomes runs it for the first down and now is 1st and goal for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes 4th down conversions in the preseason. You love to see it. #ChiefsKingdom — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) August 21, 2021

7:20 p.m. | With a pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, the Chiefs make the first down.

7:18 p.m. | The Chiefs will go for it with fourth down and three yards to go during their first possession of the game.

7:15 p.m. | Mahomes makes a nice pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the first down.

Offensive line looking significantly better this week in pass pro. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 21, 2021

7:14 p.m. | Quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the game for the Chiefs after the Cardinals punted.

7:11 p.m. | Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks off for the Chiefs.

It is a short kick only making it to the 24 yard line, but holding was called against the Cardinals, which the set the team back.

7 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs' second preseason game is underway against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will begin with the ball to start the first half.

6 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for their second preseason game.

During the first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs beat the Niners 19 - 16.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only made four plays at last Saturday's game, but head coach Andy Reid said to expect more plays from him, and other starters.

Reid said that the first-string players will be in the game for the entire first half, an increase from last week's 11 snaps.

The team's 85 players are battling it out to make the final 53-man roster, and preseason games give them the opportunity to show coaches why they belong on the team.

Here's a look at some of the receivers battling for a spot on the roster as we take on the Cardinals tonight. pic.twitter.com/YHsyheBvCL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2021

Kick off is at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN.

Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, ended on Wednesday, and the team arrived in Arizona on Thursday.