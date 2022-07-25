LIVE BLOG: Veterans report to start second week of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:00 a.m. | Training camp continues at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, as Kansas City Chiefs veterans report today.

There will be no practice held tomorrow. Training camp will continue July 27 at 9:15 a.m. but will only be open to Chiefs season ticket members.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan, Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore and MWSU President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy will be available to speak to the media today at 11:30 a.m.

Through Zoom, linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and wideout Mecole Hardman will speak to the media today, starting with Bolton at 12:30 p.m.

