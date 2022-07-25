Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Veterans report to start second week of training camp

Mecole Hardman training camp
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman takes part in drills during the NFL football team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Mecole Hardman training camp
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:04:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:00 a.m. | Training camp continues at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, as Kansas City Chiefs veterans report today.

There will be no practice held tomorrow. Training camp will continue July 27 at 9:15 a.m. but will only be open to Chiefs season ticket members.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan, Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore and MWSU President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy will be available to speak to the media today at 11:30 a.m.

Through Zoom, linebacker Nick Bolton, center Creed Humphrey and wideout Mecole Hardman will speak to the media today, starting with Bolton at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock