Tyreek Hill states signing with Miami Dolphins broke his heart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill says he still misses the Kansas City Chiefs organization as much as much as Chiefs fans miss him.

The former Chiefs wide receiver appeared on ESPN's First Take Monday morning and discussed a wide range of topics, including his exit from Kansas City.

"It kind of broke my heart when I signed for Miami," Hill said. "I'm all about legacy, I'm all about history."

Hill also said that if the Chiefs had given an offer on par with with what he signed with the Dolphins, he would "probably still be in Kansas City right now."

This isn't the first time Hill has stated he wanted to stay in Kansas City. Hill released a podcast in June called "It Had To Be Said." In a preview of the first episode, Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus both discussed that the plan was to originally keep Hill in Kansas City .

"Tyreek wanted to stay in KC," Hill and his agent repeatedly said in the podcast.