KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t throwing any more fuel on Tyreek Hill’s offseason fireworks.

The former Chiefs wideout launched his new podcast this month, airing his grievances from Kansas City, his usage in the offense and his quarterback’s accuracy.

“I'm surprised a little just because we love Tyreek,” Mahomes told reporters Thursday after the team's third and final day of mandatory workouts.

📹RECAP: #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes "surprised" by Tyreek Hill's comments about his accuracy. pic.twitter.com/3cu39XZ685 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) June 16, 2022

“I'm sure it had some to do with trying to get his podcast stuff and get it rolling,” Mahomes said. “Definitely I still love Tyreek. He's a one-of-a-kind player, but as you know, in Coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team.”

Mahomes and Hill combined for 46 total touchdowns in 58 games, but a March trade to Miami is still reverberating around league circles.

In the opening episode of Hill’s "It Needed to be Said" podcast entitled “The Trade,” he talks boastfully of his new quarterback's abilities.

“Obviously I’m going to go with [Mahomes] as having the strongest arm,” Hill said. “But as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day."

Mahomes finished 2022 with a 67.3 completion percentage, good for seventh in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa, who will now be throwing passes to Hill, had a 67.8% completion rate which was tied for fourth.

“He's trying to show that he loves where he's at in Miami,” Mahomes said. “At the end of the day, it's just going out there and playing football and you kind of let other people talk about who's the best and all that type of stuff."

