2 athletes part of a picture-perfect play earn Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two athletes part of a picture-perfect play earned this week's Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors.

Piper High School hosted Eudora High School and it was a tough game, and even more dramatic fourth quarter.

It was the first home game for the Pirates in two years due to COVID-19, and the last play of the game will give fans a long-lasting memory.

With just seconds on the clock, Piper junior quarterback Logan Ladish dropped back to the 50-yard line for the Hail Mary to senior wide receiver Ethan Walker to win the game.

"We were talking about it earlier, it just felt like a movie, straight out of a movie," Walker said. "Haven't had a home game in two years, crowd was going crazy and we won on the last play like that."

The Pirates pulled off the 26 to 23 win against a Eudora team they lost to last season in the playoffs.

"As I was taking the drop back to make the throw, all I was thinking about was, 'Can I make the throw? Can I connect it?'" Ladish said.

It was a memorable play that doesn't get called often but is practiced from time to time.

"We had that in our bag, so we pulled it out right then and it was the perfect time," said Rick Pollard, head football coach at Piper High School.

This Friday, Piper will host Leavenworth for its homecoming week.