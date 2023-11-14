2 Olathe players among 4 finalists for 2023 Evelyn Gates Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Win for KC announced the finalists for the Evelyn Gates Award, which is given annually to the top high school volleyball player in the Kansas City area, on Monday afternoon.

There are two players from Olathe Public Schools among the four 2023 finalists — Liberty North’s Carlie Cisneros, Blue Valley North’s Logan Parks, Olathe Northwest’s Skyler Pierce and Olathe East’s Chloe Tyrell.

Cisneros, a senior who has signed with Arizona, is the Eagles’ all-time leader in kills and digs and earned Missouri Class 5 all-state honors all four years.

She helped Liberty North to a 24-7 season, including an appearance in the Class 5 quarterfinals, and was selected for the Under Armour Next All-American Game in January.

Cisneros is the reigning Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and a finalist for the award again.

Parks, a junior, helped BV North to a Kansas Class 6A runner-up finish and was chosen as the Class 6A Player of the Year.

She helped the U.S. U19 National Team win a gold medal in August at the Pan American Cup.

Parks has played for state champion volleyball and basketball teams.

Pierce, a senior who helped the Ravens to a third-place finish in Kansas Class 6A, signed with Nebraska and also will play in the Under Armour Next All-American Game.

She set the Ravens record for kills this season in helping ONW to a third-place Class 6A finish and has played in several international competitions.

Finally, Tyrell, a senior who will study nursing and play volleyball at Rockhurst University, is one of the most-accomplished outside hitters in Hawks history.

She’s also a two-time state medalist in the javelin.

Established in 2004, the Evelyn Gates Award’s namesake officiated high school and collegiate volleyball, softball and basketball in the Kansas City area for more than 45 years.

She became the first woman in Missouri history to officiate a varsity boys’ basketball game and also officiated the first NAIA Women’s Basketball national title game.

“Throughout her life, Evelyn Gates impacted thousands of young athletes and changed the landscape of women’s sports in our region,” Kansas City Sports Commission and WIN for KC President and CEO Kathy Nelson said in a statement. “Many of the Evelyn Gates Award recipients and finalists have gone on to play for some of the best collegiate volleyball programs in the country. Now, with the announcement of KC Pro Volleyball, I hope we someday see these talented young women playing professional volleyball right here in Kansas City.”

Kansas City area volleyball coaches nominate players for and vote on the award.

The winner, who will receive the award at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, receives a traveling trophy to display at her school and the winner’s athletic department is provided a $500 stipend.

