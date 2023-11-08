New Pro Volleyball Federation to expand to Kansas City in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women’s professional volleyball is coming to Kansas City in 2025.

The Pro Volleyball Federation announced Wednesday that it has awarded an expansion franchise, which will operate in Kansas City, to co-owners Missy and Kent McCarthy.

“When I look at the trajectory of women’s sports and how they’ve grown in participation, investment and viewership, I’m proud to say Kansas City is leading the way, and I can’t wait to see the region embrace professional women’s volleyball,” Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC President and CEO Kathy Nelson said in a statement. “This is a perfect addition to our portfolio of professional teams and will complement the thriving youth and collegiate volleyball programs in our region.”

The Pro Volleyball Federation launches in January 2024 with seven teams — the Atlanta Vibe, Columbus (Ohio) Fury, Grand Rapids (Michigan) Rise, Las Vegas, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando (Florida) Valkyries and San Diego.

“It’s no coincidence we wanted Kansas City to be the home of our women’s professional volleyball team,” Missy McCarthy said in a statement. “Yes, it holds a special place in our hearts, but Kansas City is also on the rise. The energy and momentum are electric; you can feel it.”

Kansas City boasts the third- and fourth-largest crowds in NCAA volleyball history after setting an attendance record when hosting the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship at the T-Mobile Center.

As Nebraska marched to a national title, 36,890 fans flocked to Kansas City for the semifinals and final, including a then-record 18,516 to watch the Cornhuskers knock off Florida for the title.

“Kansas City is famous for its passionate, welcoming sports fans and we are thrilled for its franchise to join us in 2025,” Pro Volleyball Federation Co-Founder Dave Whinham said in a statement. “Pro Volleyball Federation is committed to driving equity, awareness and engagement to women’s sports, something I know resonates with the Kansas City community. We look forward to bringing a world-class experience in just over a year.”

The only bigger U.S. volleyball crowds were for the 2021 NCAA final, when Wisconsin toppled Nebraska before a crowd of 18,755 in Columbus, and last August when more than 92,000 fans packed Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, for a Cornhuskers match against Omaha.

Kansas City is also home to Heart of America Volleyball, which is based in KCK and boasts more than 17,000 players and 3,000 coaches.

The new league plans to play in major arenas, pay players a living wage and create a real post-college career path for elite volleyball players in the U.S.

Teams will play 24 matches during a four-month schedule that ends in mid-May.

Dallas also will have an expansion franchise in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025.

Kansas City’s new women’s pro volleyball team will join the Kansas City Current, an ambitious women’s professional soccer club that recently completed its third NWSL season.

The Current will open CPKC Stadium next March or April, the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s pro team, led by former FC Kansas City and U.S. Women’s National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski and NWSL Best XI First Team midfielder Debinha.

“Kansas City is leading the way in the monumental shift in women’s sports, and we want to help shape that change,” Missy McCarthy said in a statement. “Volleyball is an incredible sport to play and watch, but there are no real opportunities to play it at its highest level in the United States. Until now.”

The McCarthys are best known in the Kansas City area as prominent Kansas athletics boosters.

Missy and Kent — the founder, president, and chief investment officer of Jayhawk Capital Management — both graduated from KU.

They provided the lead gift for McCarthy Hall — which houses the Jayhawks men’s basketball team and was named in honor of Kent’s late mother, Marie — and helped fund the McCarthy Family Clubhouse at Hoglund Park, home of the Jayhawks’ baseball team.

The McCarthys also committed $1.25 million to the McCarthy APM Finance Lab, which is part of the KU School of Business.

Kent McCarthy started the Applied Portfolio Management class at KU in 1988.

—

