Administrative ‘mistake’ leads to forfeit of 7 Park Hill South football games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An administrative mistake over an ineligible player has forced the Park Hill South High School football team to forfeit the first seven games of this season.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Park Hill South Principal Kerrie Herren said the school discovered the issue last Wednesday, Oct. 11, and self-reported to the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Over the weekend, MSHSAA notified the school that it would have to forfeit all games in which the ineligible player played.

“We take full responsibility for this misstep and have ensured that we are following remedial guidance from MSHAA moving forward,” Herren said in the letter. “We have corrected the process through which the mistake was made.”

Park Hill South joins Grandview High School and Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in forfeiting football games this season. Grandview was required to forfeit three wins this season. Lincoln Prep was required to forfeit five wins.

