Athlete of the Week: Blue Springs’ Ikenna Ezeogu

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs senior Ikenna Ezeogu snags this week’s Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honors after scoring the Wildcats’ first 21 points in a district clinching win over Hickman High School.

“It’s really crazy to me just because like, that's not really normal to people just to like or someone who scored 21 straight points,” Ezeogu, who is committed to play football at Iowa State University in the fall, said.

“He's a superior athlete,” Head Coach Adam Jones said. “One of the best I've ever had an opportunity to coach.”

Jones said Thursday’s 21-point outburst is par-for-the-course for his standout senior, who was also named a semifinalist for the DiRenna Award this week, given annually to the best boys and girls basketball player in the Kansas City metro.

“I think he's got 14 double doubles. He's reached that 40 point 20 rebounds twice this season,” Jones said.

While stats are nice, Ezeogu says he’s focused on the ultimate prize.

“A state championship would definitely mean a lot,” Ezeogu said. “Especially since we haven't won one. For us six seniors to be able to do that, that'd be really dope.”