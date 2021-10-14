Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley North QB sets state completion record

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Though dreams of a perfect season have been dashed, there’s still plenty to celebrate for Blue Valley North High School.

Mustangs quarterback Henry Martin now holds the Kansas state record for most career completions, notching his record-breaking 636 complete passes in a loss to rival Olathe Northwest.

“I'm thankful to be this week's athlete,” Martin said. “Thankful for my teammates and my coaches for believing in me.”

Seeing is believing for the Mustangs; Martin’s thrown for over 7,000 yards and 93 touchdowns in 27 starts.

Head Coach Adam Pummill said Martin has an “elite level of talent.”

“He's got a very accurate arm, commands the offense,” Pummill said. “Anytime you get a personal record like that, you know you should be proud."

North (3-3) looks to end a three-game skid Friday night vs. St. James Academy.