Athlete of the Week: Center senior quarterback Joseph Vick back on a mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center quarterback Jospeh Vick returns for his senior year on a mission.

The 6-foot-4 QB tore his ACL last season, ending his junior year abruptly. Now, Vick has a lot to accomplish this season.

“Last year in the game against Odessa I tore my ACL during a run to the end zone which cut my season short,” Vick said.

Vick underwent surgery in December and returned in time for his final season as a Yellowjacket.

“I really couldn’t do this without my great coaching staff and teammates,” he said.

Head Coach Bryan DeLong, who's been with Center for the past 14 years, says Vick is a rare talent.

“We kinda learned last year when he got hurt how much our offense changed, just the threat of him back there and how defenses have to play us…so we will protect him a little, but but he is ready to go,” Delong said.

Vick hit the ground running. Center is already undefeated through three games. Last Friday against Oak Grove, Vick went 18-20, putting up 370 yards and five touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' 61-31 victory.

“There is no doubt in my mind that he is back," DeLong added. "We have some kids here that are fast but when we do 5-10-5 pro agility in the summer, Joe wins those drills sometimes."

But it's not just his skills on the field that catch the coach's eye.

“Obviously you’re focused on his quarterback skills, but what blows me away is that he is a phenomenal young man,” DeLong said.

Vick has maintained a 3.5 GPA, all while putting in the work every single practice, lift and game day.

After overcoming his injury, Vick said the glory should go to the team.

“I just put the ball in their hands and they go make plays,” he said.

As for goals this coming season and beyond, Vick is setting his sights high.

“We gotta win state, but yeah, I’m hoping to go to a Power Five college, and hopefully with God on my side I make it to the league,” he told KSHB 41 News.