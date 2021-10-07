Athlete of the Week: Northtown freshman tennis player Sydney Fuger is state bound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City High School freshman Sydney Fuger is impressing early on in her tennis career at Northtown.

The 14 year old won the District 7 Singles Championship and is the first Northtown player to qualify for state since 2006. She also has a 4.0 grade point average.

“It’s not an everyday thing, you know, she’s a once in a generation type player and I don’t say that loosely…she really is," head tennis coach Kyle Cumberland said.

A former NKC grad himself, Cumberland said Fuger's talent surpasses her age.

“I’ve actually had maybe 5 or 6 coaches come up to me after matches and say I would have never known she is a freshman, she has a presence about her, but she also has a maturity about her," Cumberland said.

The freshman standout will head to Springfield next week to compete.

“I’m hoping to just play as best as I can and do the best I can and have a lot of fun,” Fuger said.

Cumberland agreed, and said she'll be just fine.

“The thing I always tell Sydney is as long as she goes out and competes 100% the results will fall where they will," Cumberland said.